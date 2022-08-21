Enthusiasts met up at Tudor Square, near the Winter Gardens, after a social media campaign to run the large scale event this afternoon.

Messages had been shared ahead of the meeting which was described by organisers as a ‘music dance party’ with riders also bringing music to play as their convoy rode along the streets of the city.

The social media page describes it as people who want to reclaim the streets, call for safer roads for cycling, and have a party on their bikes, stating: “It's a great feeling cycling together as a mass!”

Today’s ride met at 2pm at Tudor Square for a four mile ride to Millhouses Park via the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route. After getting started, a huge procession headed out towards the top of Surrey Street, before heading out past the Peace Gardens and away on their route.

At the front of the convoy of riders was Matt Jasper, from Heeley, who had a trailer behind his bike with a sound system attached to it.

He said he had found out about the event on the Sheffield Mass Cycle Riders social media group.

"It’s a spontaneous thing,” he said. “If we get a good showing, it would be nice. There were around 450 who had said they were interested. I hope it will become a regular thing, maybe once a month, although I suspect there may be less enthusiasm once we go into the winter.”

The Hacksey family, from Hillsborough, were embracing the event as a whole family. Dad Paul, mum Callie, and children Tom and Amy all arrived on their bikes ready to go.

Paul said: “We’ve all come down, and think it is a great way to learn to ride safely and enjoy a nice day out as a family.”

Callie added: “I’m enjoying the community feeling. I hope it becomes a regular thing.”

Holly Dunhill and Peter Sheaf had travelled in from North Anston and Leeds respectively today to take part in the ride.

Holly said: “We like any event where we can come down like this. We’re treating it as a day out.”

Peter added he thought it was great to see a really diverse turn-out and thought it was something Sheffield should really shout about.

