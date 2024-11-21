Poundland visits Sheffield Meadowhall on Perks caravan tour as rewards app hits 1 million downloads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poundland Perks, the value retailer’s first rewards app, has surpassed 1 million downloads/updates today, just one month after its launch.

The Perks app allows shoppers to earn ‘perks points’ on purchases across its stores – with Poundland giving customers 100 points for every pound they spend until Christmas.

To drive awareness of the Poundland Perks rewards app the retailer is running a nationwide tour of its Perks caravan café, supported by Nescafe. The Perks Caravan has pitched up in major towns and cities across the UK to encourage customers to download the app and save, earn and play.

This Sunday (November 24) the Perks caravan will make its final stop before Christmas at Sheffield Meadowhall.

The Poundland Perks Caravan will stop by Sheffield Meadowhall on Sunday November 24

The roadshow will kick off again in the new year visiting the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Poundland’s Director of Digital, Tom Hill, said: “Our Perks rewards app has opened up a new digital world that gives customers the chance to save, earn and play through their smartphone, making shopping with us even more fun, and even more amazing value – whether in store or online.

“Thanks to our pilots in Scotland, Northern Ireland and on the Isle of Wight, we’ve created an app that’s convenient and easy for people to use in store, with reward vouchers that help customers save even more.

In just four weeks one million customers have downloaded the Perks app, or updated their app from the original pilot scheme - and are looking forward to welcoming many more.

“We’re doing things differently to other retailers, delivering extra value on top of our everyday low prices and we know from our pilots that our customers love the increased value and simplicity that the Perks app provides.”