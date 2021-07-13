The Met Office has predicted that temperatures will rise to up to 26C over the coming days, with lots of sunshine on the way, and conditions will become much drier and more stable than we have seen in recent weeks.

Although it has been a rainy start to the week, the wet weather is set to lift and temperatures look set to steadily creep up.

The Met Office has predicted a heatwave could be on the way for Sheffield, as weather forecasters say we could see temperatures of up to 26C and lots of sunny spells over the coming weeks.

But with higher temperatures comes a high, or very high, pollen count, so anyone who suffers from hay fever may need to be prepared for what is to come.

The long-range forecast says each day this week will probably start cloudy but brighten up during the morning, with some lengthy sunny spells expected and getting warmer each day.

It comes after weeks of heavy rain, thunderstorms and unpredictable weather which has seen conditions change from glorious sunshine to torrential downpours in minutes.

As we move into the weekend and the following week we will start to see ‘above average’ temperatures, with ‘a lot of fine and dry weather, meaning long sunny spells, variable cloud and light winds’ – and the best news is that this is expected to be the trend until at least Monday, July 26.

There could be some slightly wetter or unsettled times during this period, the Met Office has said, but on the whole things are looking up for the weather in Sheffield – and just in time for the summer holidays!

And the good news doesn’t stop there, because forecasters are predicting that the warmer-than-average weather and long bouts of sunshine could even stretch into August.

So grab your suncream, get the BBQ on and get ready to enjoy the sun – while it lasts…

Here’s the full forecast for the week.

Tuesday, July 13: Overcast changing to light showers by nighttime. 30 per cent chance of rain from 8pm. Highs of 21C in the afternoon and around 18C in the evening. Very high pollen count.

Wednesday, July 14: Sunny intervals chaning to cloudy by lunchtime. Less than five per cent chance of rain. Highs of 23C in the afternoon and around 18C in the evening. High pollen count.

Thursday, July 15: Cloudy changing to sunny by early evening. 10 per cent chance of rain. Highs of 22C in the afternoon and around 16C in the evening. Very high pollen count.

Friday, July 16: Sunny. Less than five per cent chance of rain. Highs of 24C in the afternoon and around 18C in the evening. Very high pollen count.

Saturday, July 17: Sunny intervals. Less than five per cent chance of rain. Highs of 24C in the afternoon and around 18C in the evening. Very high pollen count.

Sunday, July 18: Sunny. Less than five per cent chance of rain. Highs of 26C in the afternoon and around 19C in the evening.