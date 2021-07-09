A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth as Storm Ciara hit the UK on Sunday, February 9, 2020

10 pictures of times when Sheffield was hit by extreme weather - rain, wind, snow and sun

Sheffield has been hit by thunderstorms and torrential rain over the past week, with likely more on the way to dampen your weekend barbecue plans.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 9th July 2021, 7:00 am

However, the city has suffered badly in the past – including months of snow, hurricane and flooding at various times. Here we look back at some extreme weather events in pictures.

Read this: 9 things you will be able to enjoy again on ‘Freedom Day’

1. Flood zone

Flooding in Sheffield in 2007 - a huge area around the Wicker was hit when the River Don overtopped its banks on June 25. Hillsborough and Meadowhall were among the other worst-affected areas in the city and people had to rescued by helicopter from Brightside. Two people also died in the city.

Photo: JPI

Buy photo

2. Phew, what a scorcher!

August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911

Photo: JPIMEDIA

Buy photo

3. Snow on snow on snow...

Concord Park blanketed in snow in 1947 - three month of snowfall and plunging temperatures caused havoc in Sheffield and around the country from late January to mid-March only two years after the end of the war. Public transport and supplies were badly disrupted and power stations were forced to shut down at times

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Buy photo

4. Stuck fast

Hull bargee James Walker and engineer Brian Appleyard looking over the stern of their barge, Loxley, which was ice bound at Canal Wharf, Sheffield on January 22, 1963 - the big freeze that hit the country lasted for three months

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Buy photo
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3