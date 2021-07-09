10 pictures of times when Sheffield was hit by extreme weather - rain, wind, snow and sun

However, the city has suffered badly in the past – including months of snow, hurricane and flooding at various times. Here we look back at some extreme weather events in pictures.
1. Flood zone
Flooding in Sheffield in 2007 - a huge area around the Wicker was hit when the River Don overtopped its banks on June 25. Hillsborough and Meadowhall were among the other worst-affected areas in the city and people had to rescued by helicopter from Brightside. Two people also died in the city.
Photo: JPI
2. Phew, what a scorcher!
August 3, 1990 and the 93-degree temperature made front page news in The Star - it was the hottest day recorded in Sheffield since August 9, 1911
Photo: JPIMEDIA
3. Snow on snow on snow...
Concord Park blanketed in snow in 1947 - three month of snowfall and plunging temperatures caused havoc in Sheffield and around the country from late January to mid-March only two years after the end of the war. Public transport and supplies were badly disrupted and power stations were forced to shut down at times
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Stuck fast
Hull bargee James Walker and engineer Brian Appleyard looking over the stern of their barge, Loxley, which was ice bound at Canal Wharf, Sheffield on January 22, 1963 - the big freeze that hit the country lasted for three months
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers