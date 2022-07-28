Friday will see the dull weather conditions in the steel city continue as a week of grey and cloudy skies follows on from last week’s scorching summer heat which saw a new record temperature in Sheffield.

The morning of Friday begins as the day means to go on, with cloudy skies forecast throughout. Morning temperatures average approximately 16C.

The Peace Gardens.

Cloudy weather will continue on into the afternoon with temperatures rising to 22C at the maximum. Light breezes of wind are forecast by Met Office, so the ‘feel like’ temperature remains fairly consistent.

Heading into the evening, the city may see some brief spells of sun with sunny intervals forecast for periods of the evening with mild 21C temperatures forecast.