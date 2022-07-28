In November 2021, Rich Bateman suffered an unexpected brain stem bleed whilst alone in his truck in Essex. Following this, Rich then suffered a stroke whilst in hospital, and despite an outcome looking ‘bleak’, Rich fought through and survived.

Now, 8 months down the line, Rich is still in rehab and recovering – he is making ‘slow and steady progress’.

"He’s making slow and steady progress – it is just a long long road to recovery, we are not talking months, we are talking potentially years,” said Claire Bateman, Rich’s wife.

"But considering the situation he was in and we didn’t think he was going to survive, he is doing really well. He is talking more, moving more and it’s all just about repetition, building strength and trying to get his brain sparking and finding new pathways to being able to do everything again.”

Rich’s family and friends have been raising money to fund Rich’s road to recovery, with Rich’s JustGiving page already reaching an incredible £9,200 in donations.

Claire decided to challenge herself and the family to a sponsored walk in order to raise more funds for Rich and potentially get Rich involved as well as part of his recovery and progress.

On Tuesday, Claire along with 20 family and friends walked a 24-mile trip from their home in High Green to the rehab centre at Norfolk Park, and then back.

Despite lots of ‘aches and pains’, Claire says the walk was ‘all worth it’ as the group raised just under £3000 through the walk, with more donations still coming in.

However, even with £3000 raised, Claire says the best part of the day was seeing her husband, Rich, join in part of the walk.

"He walked the length of the car park with the help of his physios,” said Claire. “It is the furthest he’s walked, the quickest he’s walked and the best he’s walked ever since he has had this stroke – it was absolutely fantastic, we couldn’t believe it.

"We was very proud, couldn’t be prouder of him to be honest. There was tears, it was very emotional as people just could not believe how far he has come in such a short space of time.”

Claire describes Rich as ‘the most caring and loving father and husband.’

"Rich is just a very happy guy, hard-working, honest, very reliable and would do anything for absolutely anybody,” said Claire. “He’d spend the weekends just with his family and friends – that’s what he lived for.

"His love for the Steelers started nine years ago. I have been going since being a teenager, and then we took James a couple of times and the both of them we hooked. We then bought tickets for the remainder of that season and have been season ticket holders ever since.

“We go to every away game we can too – he just loves it.”

Claire and the family have issued a massive thank you to all who have donated and supported Rich, including the physios and nurses who have worked with Rich everyday.