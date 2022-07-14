Friday morning will begin with some early cloud, with temperatures averaging 15C with low winds speeds. Later in the morning should see a continuation of the cloud with temperatures picking up slightly towards 18C.

Heading into lunchtime and the early afternoon, Sheffield will see the sun come out with sunshine and sunny intervals in store for the remainder of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Early afternoon temperatures will be 19C, picking up to 21C by mid-afternoon with sunny intervals throughout. Wind speeds in the afternoon increase slightly to gentle breezes.

The evening will see more sunshine as we end the week as the next will continue. Temperatures will average 19C before heading into a clear night.