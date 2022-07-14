Sheffield Weather: Friday forecast - City to enjoy cooler 21C temperatures before week of heat warnings begin

Friday will see the city end the week cooler as we prepare for blazing heat and weather warnings at the beginning of next week.

By Alex Wilkinson
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:19 pm

Friday morning will begin with some early cloud, with temperatures averaging 15C with low winds speeds. Later in the morning should see a continuation of the cloud with temperatures picking up slightly towards 18C.

Heading into lunchtime and the early afternoon, Sheffield will see the sun come out with sunshine and sunny intervals in store for the remainder of the day.

Early afternoon temperatures will be 19C, picking up to 21C by mid-afternoon with sunny intervals throughout. Wind speeds in the afternoon increase slightly to gentle breezes.

The evening will see more sunshine as we end the week as the next will continue. Temperatures will average 19C before heading into a clear night.

A ‘high’ pollen count is in place according to Met Office, with no more than five per cent chance of rain throughout the whole of Friday.

SheffieldMet Office