Sheffield weather: Forecasters predict a rainy start to a dry, bright and warm weekend

Sheffield could expect to get some rain on Friday, ahead of a day that will be dry and bright on Saturday.

By Christopher Hallam
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:37 am

South Yorkshire is set for a rainy start to the weekend before a few days of dry and bright weather.

Here’s your forecast for the coming days:

Friday

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Starting fine and dry, but becoming increasingly cloudy and breezy over the course of the morning. Outbreaks of rain will begin spreading southeastwards during the afternoon, heavy and persistent in places, particularly over the Pennines and North York Moors. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire rail strike disruption this Sunday - TPE issues 'don't travel' w...

Saturday

After a wet night, Saturday starts off rather cloudy in the morning. The cloud will slowly begin breaking up with sunny spells and perhaps even the odd shower in the afternoon. The temperature will feel a little warmer than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook from Sunday to the start of next week

It will be fairly dry and warm over the course of the next few days with a mixture of cloudy and sunny spells on Sunday. The new week starts with a dry but breezy and increasingly cloudy Monday. Whereas on Tuesday it will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and isolated showers, it’ll be cooler too but there could also be a max temperature of 17 °C

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire