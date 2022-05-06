Sheffield weather: Forecasters predict a rainy start to a dry, bright and warm weekend

South Yorkshire is set for a rainy start to the weekend before a few days of dry and bright weather.

Here’s your forecast for the coming days:

Friday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Starting fine and dry, but becoming increasingly cloudy and breezy over the course of the morning. Outbreaks of rain will begin spreading southeastwards during the afternoon, heavy and persistent in places, particularly over the Pennines and North York Moors. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Saturday

After a wet night, Saturday starts off rather cloudy in the morning. The cloud will slowly begin breaking up with sunny spells and perhaps even the odd shower in the afternoon. The temperature will feel a little warmer than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook from Sunday to the start of next week