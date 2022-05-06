Sheffield weather: Forecasters predict a rainy start to a dry, bright and warm weekend

South Yorkshire is set for a rainy start to the weekend before a few days of dry and bright weather.
Here’s your forecast for the coming days:
Friday
Starting fine and dry, but becoming increasingly cloudy and breezy over the course of the morning. Outbreaks of rain will begin spreading southeastwards during the afternoon, heavy and persistent in places, particularly over the Pennines and North York Moors. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Saturday
After a wet night, Saturday starts off rather cloudy in the morning. The cloud will slowly begin breaking up with sunny spells and perhaps even the odd shower in the afternoon. The temperature will feel a little warmer than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Outlook from Sunday to the start of next week
It will be fairly dry and warm over the course of the next few days with a mixture of cloudy and sunny spells on Sunday. The new week starts with a dry but breezy and increasingly cloudy Monday. Whereas on Tuesday it will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and isolated showers, it’ll be cooler too but there could also be a max temperature of 17 °C