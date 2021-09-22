The races, which are two of the biggest in the area’s running calendar, are set to take place on Sunday, September 26 and will depart from Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

The events will see thousands of runners descend on the city to raise money for good causes.

The Half Marathon will begin in the morning, while the 10K race will take place in the afternoon.

The Met Office has predicted that weather conditions will be 'fine and dry' in Sheffield for the Half Marathon and 10K race according to the latest long range forecast. The races will start at Arundel Gate in the city centre on Sunday, September 26. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Both offer routes with stunning views along the way, with the Half Marathon heading out towards Ringinglow and boasting incredible scenery of the Peak District.

Many people will also be waiting at the Event Village in the Peace Gardens and cheering on their friends and family members at the finish line, hoping for the dry weather to continue and the rain to hold off while they celebrate outside.

The weather has been slightly unsettled of late, with some spells of heavier rain and wind, although temperatures over the last week have remained above average for the time of year and there has been plenty of warm sunshine.

The Met Office is constantly updating its long range forecast, with predictions for what the weather will be like in Sheffield over the weekend.

On the one hand there is some very good news for anyone taking part – or spectating – as the current forecast looks set to see dry conditions with very little chance of rain and plenty of sunny spells.

However, the current spell of warm weather is expected to continue through Sunday, meaning runners may get quite hot while undertaking the huge physical challenge.

Here is the full forecast from the Met Office.

‘Fine and warm’ conditions

The Met Office is currently predicting that Sunday will be a day of good weather in Sheffield, especially during the times of the races, which take place at 9am and 1.30pm respectively.

Highs of 21C are forecast in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to be around 16C in the morning and 19C in the early afternoon.

Plenty of sunny spells are expected throughout the day, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The Met Office says conditions on Sunday will be ‘fine and warm’, after a cloudy but warm day on Saturday.

For anyone getting some last minute running practice on Saturday, be prepared for highs of 21C in the afternoon, as well as heavy cloud cover and a low chance of rain.

Winds are also expected to be lighter on Saturday.

Over the next week

Unfortunately the weather is set to take a turn for the worst after Sunday and temperatures are likely to fall, with much more wind and rain on the way at the end of the month and into the beginning of October.

The long range forecast from the Met Office states: “Outbreaks of rain and strong winds move erratically southeast across the country during Sunday and Monday. Through the next week and into October, generally unsettled conditions are set to continue.”