Sheffield weather: Fine and sunny Friday ahead before chance of showers across weekend
Sheffield can look forward to a fine and sunny Friday ahead of a decent weekend with just a slim chance of rain.
South Yorkshire is forecasted to see a dry, warm, if cloudy Friday (August 19) with highs of 21C, with a slight breeze and no chance of rain.
Things will get a touch gustier on Saturday with full unclouded sun expecting in the early morning, followed by with some cloud moving in by the afternoon and a stiff breeze of around 25mph all day. Despite this, you can expect highs of 22C.
Then, starting from around 10pm on Saturday night, light showers will roll in but will dry up by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be cooler with highs of only 19C and is likely to be clouded over all day and a slim chance of rain by the early evening and a lighter breeze than we saw on Sunday.