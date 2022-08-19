Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire is forecasted to see a dry, warm, if cloudy Friday (August 19) with highs of 21C, with a slight breeze and no chance of rain.

Things will get a touch gustier on Saturday with full unclouded sun expecting in the early morning, followed by with some cloud moving in by the afternoon and a stiff breeze of around 25mph all day. Despite this, you can expect highs of 22C.

Weather forecast for Sheffield on Friday, August 19, and over the weekend.

Then, starting from around 10pm on Saturday night, light showers will roll in but will dry up by Sunday morning.