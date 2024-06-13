Sheffield weather: Downpour predicted this afternoon as chilly June forecast to linger over weekend
Sheffield is in for a bout of heavy rain tonight as this year's chilly June looks set to linger on.
Then, Friday through to Sunday, it will continue to be much cooler in Sheffield than is typical for June, while also probably raining as well.
Here is the weather forecast in Sheffield for June 13 - 16, 2024.
Weather forecast in Sheffield for Thursday, June 13, 2024
Dry morning and some sunshine with patchy clouds up until 2pm before rainclouds sweep in from the west starting at around 3pm. Heavy, persistent rain between 5pm and 7pm before scattered showers continue until midnight. Another chilly day, with the Met Office predicting it will "feel" like 12C at its highest and cool off to as low as 8C overnight. Stiff breezes of up to 28mph and rising to 30mph overnight.
Weather forecast in Sheffield for Friday, June 14 - Sunday, June 16, 2024
Friday: Fast changing weather all day long, with patches of sunshine, cloud and scattered showers predicted throughout. Rain expected to be its strongest at midday and towards 5pm. Another chilly day for June, with highs of 14C and lows of 11C. Mild breeze.
Weekend: Scattered showers and patchy sunshine forecast through all of Saturday, with highs of 12C out and stiff breezes to make things chillier. Much drier Sunday with patchy sunshine and highs of 14C.
Why is it so cold in June in the UK this year?
The UK experienced its warmest May on record in 2024, but the first two weeks of June have been much cooler than expected.
Experts say the cause is the Atlantic jet stream is bringing in cold air from Greenland and Iceland. It means that even when the sun is shining and UV radiation can be strong on any given day, the temperature "feels" much cooler.
When higher pressure fronts eventually move northward again, it will likely bring the far warmer than average weather seen in recent summers in the UK.
