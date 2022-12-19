News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Cold snap ends as milder spell arrives and dashes hopes of a white Christmas

A significantly milder weather front as arrived over Sheffield, bringing an end to the cold snap of the past 10 days – and dashing hopes of a white Christmas.

By Alastair Ulke
3 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 8:02am

After over a week of sub-zero temperatures, South Yorkshire will be see highs of a practically balmly 13C today (December 19). Residents will likely wake up to find all the remaining snow and ice has already melted away and won’t return this side of Christmas.

In fact, the Steel City is not expected to see any more freezing temperatures for the rest of the week, and may even seen some wintery sunshine on Tuesday. There will likely be rainy spells all week and it may turn chillier by Christmas Eve but the icier weather has been swept away for the meantime.

It comes as flood warnings have been issued for parts of England brought on by runoff from ice melting in the sudden warmth.

A practically balmy 13C spell has arrived in Sheffield today (December 19) to melt whatever was left of this past fortnight's snow and ice.
