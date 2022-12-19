After over a week of sub-zero temperatures, South Yorkshire will be see highs of a practically balmly 13C today (December 19). Residents will likely wake up to find all the remaining snow and ice has already melted away and won’t return this side of Christmas.

In fact, the Steel City is not expected to see any more freezing temperatures for the rest of the week, and may even seen some wintery sunshine on Tuesday. There will likely be rainy spells all week and it may turn chillier by Christmas Eve but the icier weather has been swept away for the meantime.