Sheffield snow: After a week of snow, sleet and freezing fog this is when the cold snap is expected to end

As Sheffield braces itself for another day of wintry weather including sleet and snow, this is when the cold snap is expected to come to an end.

After a week of mostly sub-zero temperatures, during which Sheffield has been hit with sleet, snow, freezing fog and black ice, the mercury in the thermometer is finally due to rise next week.

The Met Office is forecasting particularly mild weather tomorrow (Monday, December 19) when the maximum temperature is set to be 13°C. According to their forecast, there will also be ‘outbreaks of rain at times and perhaps some brighter spells for a time in the afternoon, especially away from hills’. The minimum temperature will be 7°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the Met Office says temperatures will be ‘trending back to around average or a little above. Likely drier and brighter with a chance of showers Tuesday. Often wet and windy Wednesday and Thursday’. During those days, the forecast temperature is expected to be between 5°C and 9°C.

A person walks dogs on a frozen path next to the Rivelin Lower Reservoir in Sheffield, as the cold snap continues to grip much of the region. Picure: Peter ByrnePA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still one more day of freezing cold weather to get through today (Sunday, December 18), however.

The Met Office’s forecast for today states: “Any early freezing fog patches soon clear as wind and cloud increases. Outbreaks of sleet, snow and freezing rain will spread northeast from around midday, turning to rain later as temperatures rise. Icy stretches possible, though likely clearing later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving on to tonight: “Any remaining sleet or snow soon clearing, with further bands of heavy rain progressing northeastward through the evening and overnight. Remaining cloudy with blustery winds. Minimum temperature -2 °C.”