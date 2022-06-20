It is expected to be a hot day with temperatures peaking at 24C in the afternoon – hotter than the holiday island if Gran Canaria, where the temperature will peak at 22C.

There is virtually no chance of rain expected as the sunshine and hot temperatures continue to hit Sheffield – with temperatures expected to rise further this week.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield. The Peace Gardens.

The day will be off to a bright start with the morning weather forecast to be sunshine with some cloud and no rain. The sun will continue to shine in the afternoon as temperatures rise to 23 degrees – peaking at 24 degrees in the mid-afternoon.

We will see a short period of cloud in the early evening, before we finish the day with more sunshine in the late evening.