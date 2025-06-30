Sheffield weather: Brace for 30C heat in Steel City today with yellow health warning in place
The mercury could rise to up to 32C in Sheffield on Monday (June 30) brought on by unbroken sunshine and a mini-heatwave sweeping in from Europe.
Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued and amber health warning for almost all of the south of England, with a yellow warning in place for South Yorkshire until July 1.
In Sheffield, a balmy night with 21C heat will give way to unbroken sunshine all day long.
By midday, it could be as hot as 27C before rising to 30C or more by the late afternoon.
The pollen count for Monday has also been rated as “very high.”
A gentle breeze of around 25mph is also expected by the afternoon, which could alleviate some of the heat.
What does the yellow health warning from the UKHSA mean?
A yellow health warning is in place for South Yorkshire until July 1.
This is because while the high temperatures of up to 30C or more would pose a risk to the public’s health, the chance of significant impact is low because of factors like the wind and its UV score.
However, UKHSA has warned that the heat increases the chance of the following issues affecting the public:
- a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups
- a likely increase in demand for health services
- internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment
- the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services
- indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings
Meanwhile, in the south of England, there is a chance Monday could set the record for the hottest day day in June, which was set in 1976 at 35.6C.
What can I do to stay cool and safe in hot weather?
The UKHSA advises doing the following to keep cool when the weather is warm:
- keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening
- keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen
- drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake
- check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you
- know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and Heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats and cannot cool down. Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical attention if you cool down within 30 minutes. If you do not take action to cool down, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke.
Common symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- tiredness
- weakness
- feeling faint
- headache
- muscle cramps
- feeling or being sick
- heavy sweating
- intense thirst
Heatstroke is where the body is no longer able to cool down and the body temperature becomes dangerously high.
Common symptoms of heatstroke include:
- confusion
- lack of co-ordination
- fast heartbeat
- fast breathing or shortness of breath
- hot skin that is not sweating
- seizures
Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you think someone has heatstroke you should dial 999 and then try to cool them down.
