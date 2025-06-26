The bladeless neck fan provides a targeted breeze while keeping your hands free | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With another sweltering spell on the way, I’ve found a bladeless neck fan that’s cheap, rechargeable and looks smart enough for video calls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the relentless heat of the past week or so, most of us have welcomed the cooler spell with open arms. But don’t get too comfortable. The forecast shows things heating up again this weekend – and next week could be sweltering across much of the UK.

So I’ve been on the hunt for a portable cooling solution that doesn’t cost the earth, and doesn’t weigh as much as my main Meaco air conditioner. The Meaco is brilliant at keeping one room in the house as cool as a cucumber, but it’s not something I can easily carry up and down stairs.

That’s where this smart little bladeless neck fan comes in – and after looking at everything on the market, it’s the one I’ve decided to go for.

You can get it now from Wowcher for just £13.99 – or £11.89 for VIP members – and it looks like exactly the kind of thing I’ll need to stay cool as I move around the house during the next hot spell.

The idea is simple: a rechargeable, USB-C-powered fan that sits comfortably around your neck, giving you up to ten hours of cooling without needing to hold anything or plug it in. It has a bladeless design that’s safe around kids and pets, three airflow settings, and a sleek foldable shape that makes it easy to carry or pack.

I’ve not used it yet – but based on everything I’ve seen, it’s my top pick for keeping cool without relying on heavy, expensive kit or blasting noisy desk fans all day. My home office is one of the cooler rooms in the house, but even that gets stuffy in the afternoon. This seems like a smart solution for getting through those last few hours of the working day when the sun swings round.

Sign up to our new weekly Top Buys newsletter - and never miss a deal again! | NationalWorld

The fan is available in white or black, and unlike a lot of cheap cooling gadgets, it actually looks like something you wouldn’t mind wearing in public or on a video call. If you want to beat the next heatwave without spending a fortune, this neck fan deal on Wowcher is hard to ignore.

I’ve made my choice – and with the weather warming up again, you might want to do the same while it’s still in stock.