Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’ve seen plenty of rain in Sheffield so far this year.

But the forecast for the weekend suggests it may finally be time to head out into the beer gardens this evening!

According the Met Office forecast issued on Saturday morning, Sheffield is set for two consecutive days of dry weather, after having had a chilly start to June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the sun is set to shine in the evening both on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo shows people enjoying a Yorkshire beer garden. Photo: Gerard Binks, National World | National World

The forecast for today (Saturday) is for cloudy weather for the morning, with temperatures rising to 19C by 2pm,

After that, there are sunny intervals expected from 3pm, and then the cloud is expected to move away from 4pm until 6pm, when there will be sunny weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some cloud is expected to return between 6pm and 7pm, a period again marked by sunny intervals. Then sunny weather is forecast for the rest of the day, with a clear night.

Temperatures will peak at around 7pm at 20C, and will not fall below 15C tonight.

Sunday is also set to see the sun.

After a cloudy early morning, there will be sunny intervals from 9am, and then the could clears at 12noon, with the sun set to shine from 12noon for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 23C from 3pm until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters are signalling the prospect of higher temperatures to come into the early part of next week.

A weak weather front will push east across most areas today and into tomorrow. This will bring some wetter conditions to parts of Northern Ireland and western Britain, but will quickly weaken as it comes east on Saturday morning.

Dan Rudman is a Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist. He said: “After a brief, less settled interlude today and tomorrow, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into the beginning of next week. For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs.

"Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.