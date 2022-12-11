Heavy snow in parts of Sheffield has caused disruption, with some buses forced to terminate early and a warning issued to drivers on the M1.

Snow began falling in much of Sheffield on Saturday evening, at around 7pm, with heavy snowfall in parts of the city, where it is still snowing this morning. Stagecoach Yorkshire said its number 120 buses were having to terminate at Nether Green on Saturday evening due to heavy snow in Fulwood. This morning, at around 7.20am, it said the 120 service was not serving Birley Spa Lane, instead using Donetsk Way.

Trams have also been affected, with Stagecoach Supertram tweeting shortly before 8am today to say the first trams to Halfway and Herdings Park were blocked by traffic stuck in snow on Ridgeway Road. National Highways said early today: “We're seeing some snowfall on the #M1 around #Sheffield making driving conditions tricky. Slow down, drive safe!” it advised motorists.

Snow had settled this morning across the city, with many people waking up to find a significant amount of snow on their streets. There are weather warnings for snow and ice in many parts of the UK, including Manchester where flights yesterday had to be suspended at Manchester Airport due to the conditions, but none currently covering Sheffield.

Snow in Heeley, Sheffield, on the morning of Sunday, December 11

