Sheffield United have issued a statement this morning about whether the Blades game against Luton Town at Bramall Lane is on today.

Fans were concerned that the game may have been postponed when Sheffield was hit with heavy snow yesterday.

But in a statement today, United said it is confident the game against the Hatters will go ahead.

United are currently in second in the Championship, seven points clear of third place Middlesborough, with Luton in fifth – 10 points behind Paul Heckingbottom's Blades.

Sheffield United has issued a statement today ahead of the Blades' game against Luton Town

Sheffield United said today: “United's SkyBet Championship fixture with Luton Town is all set to go ahead as planned.

“The snow and ice around Bramall Lane has presented challenges in the 48 hours leading up to the fixture but officials are confident that every effort has been made to ensure the safety of supporters, players and officials.

“Supporters of both the Blades and Hatters are asked to take extra care en-route to and within the stadium, as well as preparing for a cold afternoon at S2.”