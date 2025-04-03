Shopping on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, July 16, 1998Shopping on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, July 16, 1998
Shopping on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, July 16, 1998

Sheffield retro: Looking back in and around Sheffield in 1998, including bustling Chapel Walk

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:31 BST
Take a nostalgic look back at Sheffield in 1998 – including a shot of Chapel Walk in its bustling heyday.

Lost restaurants, the last loco from Tinsley Marshalling Yard, shops, building work and more feature in our retro photo gallery.

Do these pictures bring back memories for you?

The Star of India restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, September 30, 1998

1. Star

The Star of India restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, September 30, 1998 Photo: Steve Parkin ,

Photo Sales
Pictured is the last locomotive to leave the Tinsley Marshalling yard on Wood Lane, Sheffield, with all the staff of the yard, March 27, 1998

2. Last loco

Pictured is the last locomotive to leave the Tinsley Marshalling yard on Wood Lane, Sheffield, with all the staff of the yard, March 27, 1998 Photo: Steve Parkin

Photo Sales
Entertaining the shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield, are Richard Griffiths, Nick Smith, Andy Hunt and Alan Fowler, December 15, 1998

3. Entertainment

Entertaining the shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield, are Richard Griffiths, Nick Smith, Andy Hunt and Alan Fowler, December 15, 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
HRH Prince Philip and the Sheffield Airport manager Jon Horne during the Duke's official visit to the airport, December 15, 1998

4. Royal visitor

HRH Prince Philip and the Sheffield Airport manager Jon Horne during the Duke's official visit to the airport, December 15, 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice