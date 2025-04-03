Lost restaurants, the last loco from Tinsley Marshalling Yard, shops, building work and more feature in our retro photo gallery.
Do these pictures bring back memories for you?
1. Star
The Star of India restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, September 30, 1998 Photo: Steve Parkin ,
2. Last loco
Pictured is the last locomotive to leave the Tinsley Marshalling yard on Wood Lane, Sheffield, with all the staff of the yard, March 27, 1998 Photo: Steve Parkin
3. Entertainment
Entertaining the shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield, are Richard Griffiths, Nick Smith, Andy Hunt and Alan Fowler, December 15, 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Royal visitor
HRH Prince Philip and the Sheffield Airport manager Jon Horne during the Duke's official visit to the airport, December 15, 1998 Photo: Stuart Hastings
