The mercury climbed as high as 27C on Tuesday (June 25) as a four-day mini-heatwave settles over the UK.

There has been sadly very little sun to show for it though, with a thick, hazy layer of cloud covering Sheffield all week so far.

But, even with no sunshine and although it’s a working week, none of that has stopped residents getting out and enjoying the warmer weather.

The Star headed out to the Peace Gardens and Weston Park for pictures of residents making the most of summer arriving at last.

Sheffield basked in 27C heat on Tuesday (June 25) even if the sun was hidden by clouds. The Star went out for pictures of residents enjoying the Peace Gardens and Weston Park.

Weston Park is looking lush and green ahead of the summer solstice.

The Steel City is forecast to see highs of 27C on both June 25 and 26.

The heat this week came with a yellow health warning from the UKFSA.