Widespread disruption from snow is now expected this weekend as a weather warning has been upgraded to amber.

Sheffield has been warned to prepare for power cuts, major delays and travel rural communities being cut off by a flurry due to arrive this Saturday night (January 4).

An amber weather warning for snow has now been issued for large parts of Northern England, including Sheffield, for the weekend of January 4 - 5. | National World, Met Office

A yellow weather warning for ‘snow & ice’ that was in place from today until Monday afternoon now includes a separate, much more severe amber warning for snow on Saturday and Sunday.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) yesterday issued a rare amber ‘Cold-Health Alert’ for all parts of England until midday on Wednesday, January 8.

Here is when snow will arrive in Sheffield this weekend (January 4-5)

The latest forecasts suggest snow will arrive in Sheffield from around 9pm on Saturday, January 4, and persist throughout the night and intensify on Sunday morning.

It is now very likely to settle in that time. However, heavy rain is also forecast to mix with the snow from around midday on Sunday, which The Met Office says makes this difficult to predict.

The Met Office predicts heavy snow to arrive in Sheffield on Saturday evening (January 4) and persist for well into Sunday before mixing with heavy rain. | Met Office

Much of Sheffield can expect up to seven centimetres of snow this weekend, but rural and hilly areas can expect up to 30cm.

At the most extreme, rural and highly-elevated areas like High Stones on the border with Derbyshire could see more than 40cm of snow and would likely be cut off.

And although the air temperature will typically stay above freezing and hover around 2-3C each day, it will often “feel like” -1C or as low as -4C, according to the Met Office.

What should I do during an amber weather warning for snow?

The amber weather warning has been issued because it is considered ‘very likely to cause medium-level impact’ on communities.

Met Office

The Met Office says the snow is likely to cut off rural communities and brings the risk of power cuts, mobile phone coverage disruption, delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, and severe delays on roads that could lead to vehicles getting stranded.

It is advised not to drive in these conditions.

If you must travel, consider alternative modes of transport.

If you cannot avoid driving, use dipped headlights, accelerate gently, change up to a higher gear as soon as possible and use low revs. Starting in second gear is also advisable, and use a low gear to go downhill.

Consider preparing for a power cut now by prepping batteries, torches and power packs.

The Met Office’s advise states that if you become isolated in a rural area, keep your thermostat on at the same temperature day and night. To help prevent pipes from freezing, keep kitchen & bathroom cabinets doors open to allow warmer air to reach them.

Think of and help protect vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield?

Friday, January 3 - Very cold start but warming up to 4C in the late afternoon. Scattered light rain expected all day until 4pm. Temperatures dropping to 1C again overnight.

Saturday, January 4 - A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for nearly all of England starting on Saturday and lasting until Monday. In Sheffield, clouded sunshine with low temperatures of around 2C. Chances of snow arriving from 9pm are increasing rapidly, possibly accompanied by rain.

Sunday, January 5 - The worst of it. Freezing temperatures overnight that will ‘feel like’ -4C. A forecast of snow overnight into Sunday morning has been upgraded to a good chance of snow until noon, accompanied by freezing rain in the morning and a ‘95 per cent’ coverage of heavy rain by the afternoon. Unclear if any snow is expected to settle. Rain likely to be heaviest at noon. However, getting warmer overnight, with temperatures expected to rise to 4C by the evening, the warmest in days.

Monday, January 6 - Very chaotic. Rain overnight followed by spells of clouded sunshine and rain, with winds picking up to 35mph. Maximum temperature 3C.

Tuesday & Wednesday, January 7-8 - Very cold. 0C expected both mornings but warming up to 5C by Wednesday afternoon. Good chance of scattered showers both days.

The yellow weather warning over the weekend brings a chance of longer journey times and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail, air and ferry, according to the Met Office.

Sub-zero temperatures on most nights increases the chance of icy patches and frost to start most mornings in the next few days as well.