Snow began falling in much of the city today, Monday, January 16, at around 11am, as the mild weather the year started with is replaced by a cold snap, with the Met Office forecasting the temperature will drop to -3C tonight. These photos and video footage show snow falling in Loxley, Sheffield.

The latest Met Office forecast shows heavy snow between around 11am and 12pm today, with a high temperature of 1C and a low of -3C. No more snow is forecast in the city over the coming days but the weather is set to remain cold, with a high of 0C and a low of -2C forecast for Tuesday, and temperatures ranging between 3C and -3C on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions should get a little milder from Friday, with a high of 8C forecast by the Met Office for Sunday.