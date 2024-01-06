Sheffield weather: Sleet forecast tomorrow, but Met Office warns when snow could return
Forecasters expect Sheffield to see sleet tomorrow, but the Met Office has explained when snow could return
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forecasters say Sheffield could see sleet tomorrow as temperatures drop, with possible snow to come.
The BBC's forecast for this Sunday states that the city could see sleet falling at 5pm, as a period of cold weather begins. The Met Office forecast however predicts clear skies at that time.
The Met Office does, however, forecast temperatures could drop as low as zero during the night on Monday and Tuesday as colder weather arrives. describing the minimum night time temperature as 0C on both nights.
There is no snow predicted for the city in the period covered by the current daily forecasts.
But the Met Office's longer term forecasts warn that the UK could be hit by snow in late January or early February.
The forecast published last night for Saturday January 20 until Saturday February 3 states: "Through this period, compared to normal, there is an increased chance of colder conditions along with the associated impacts from low temperatures, ice and snow.
"Whilst colder weather is more likely to dominate, there is also the possibility of frontal systems at least encroaching from the west or southwest, bringing the potential for more widespread snow to parts of the UK as they butt up against cold air in place.
"These would also increase the likelihood of wetter conditions, at least in the south, at least compared to the preceding week or two."