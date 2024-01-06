Forecasters expect Sheffield to see sleet tomorrow, but the Met Office has explained when snow could return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forecasters say Sheffield could see sleet tomorrow as temperatures drop, with possible snow to come.

The BBC's forecast for this Sunday states that the city could see sleet falling at 5pm, as a period of cold weather begins. The Met Office forecast however predicts clear skies at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office does, however, forecast temperatures could drop as low as zero during the night on Monday and Tuesday as colder weather arrives. describing the minimum night time temperature as 0C on both nights.

There is no snow predicted for the city in the period covered by the current daily forecasts.

But the Met Office's longer term forecasts warn that the UK could be hit by snow in late January or early February.

Read More Sheffield snow: 22 dramatic photos show how the big freeze of 1979 brought months of snow

The forecast published last night for Saturday January 20 until Saturday February 3 states: "Through this period, compared to normal, there is an increased chance of colder conditions along with the associated impacts from low temperatures, ice and snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst colder weather is more likely to dominate, there is also the possibility of frontal systems at least encroaching from the west or southwest, bringing the potential for more widespread snow to parts of the UK as they butt up against cold air in place.