Parts of Sheffield are set to see snowfall this weekend, weather forecasters have warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office forecasts this morning predict snow to fall on high ground in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

The most snow is forecast for Hallam Head, which is one of the highest lying areas of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says snowfall will start at 6pm this evening, and continue into the early hours of Saturday morning. It is forecast to turn to sleet by 6am, and then to rain, by 11am.

Snow and sleet is forecast for Sheffield | National World

The other parts of Sheffield forecast to see snow are:

* Fulwood: Snow starts at 6pm, turns to sleet 1am. Turns to rain by 9am.

* Bents Green: Snow starts at 9pm. Turns to sleet 1am, turns to rain by 10am.

* Crookes: Snow starts at 9pm, turns to sleet by 1am and to rain by 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Parkhead: Snow starts at 9pm, briefly turning to sleet before snow again at 11pm. Sleet by 1am, rain by 9am.

* High Bradfield: Snow starts at 9pm, turning to rain at 10am. Turns to sleet at 11am, rain by 3pm.

* Gleadless: Snow at 8pm. Turning to sleet at 9pm, and rain by 5am.

* Whirlow: Snow at 11pm, turning to sleet by 1am, and rain by 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Bradway: Snow at 8pm, turning to sleet at 9pm. Turns back to snow at 11pm, and sleet again by midnight. Rain by 7am.

In all cases the snow is described as ‘light snow’.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “While some areas will see showers or some patchy rain on Friday and through the weekend, there will be the potential for some sleet or snow as temperatures drop, mostly over higher ground in central and southern areas.

✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

“The cold will be accentuated at times by brisk easterly winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be variable, and at times large amounts of cloud over the coming days with the clearest and sunniest weather across the northwest of the UK.

“There will also be icy patches and overnight frost in places. Whilst, for most, the weather is not expected to be disruptive.”