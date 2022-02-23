Sheffield snow: Met Office issues more winter weather warnings as Storm Gladys looms

Warnings for snow and lightning have been put out across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland for tomorrow, February 24.

But while there are no specific weather warnings in place for Sheffield this week, heavy snow is expected to be seen across the city tomorrow.

Will Sheffield see snow as Storm Gladys approaches? Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images.

According to BBC Weather, there will be heavy snow showers from 7am to 12pm in Sheffield, with real feel temperatures of between -2C and -1C throughout the morning.

After tomorrow, snow is not expected in Sheffield for the rest of the week.

And while parts of Scotland and the North East are expected to see wind speeds of up to 60mph, Sheffield will be somewhat calmer with wind speeds of up to 40mph.