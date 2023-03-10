With much of Sheffield enveloped in heavy snow and the majority of bus services cancelled, having live traffic information is essential.

The arctic blast that has resulted in dozens of schools closing, and many being snowed in is showing no signs of abating.

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead team is advising that people only travel if it is ‘absolutely necessary’.

But if you do have a necessary journey to make, it is possible to check whether the roads you need to travel on are clear and usable, through this website which provides a current view of motorway cameras.

Sheffield has been hit by hours of heavy snowfall. Left picture: Paul Nowak; right picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

One Network, the live traffic camera website recommended by Sheffield Council, no longer provides a feed to live traffic cameras in the city, but it does provide updates on any disruption present on the roads and you can visit it here. Just type ‘Sheffield’ in the search box, and it will bring up the latest travel information for the city.

Streets Ahead, which maintains Sheffield’s roads, also post regular updates on work being carried out on the city’s roads, and any closures through their Twitter page, which you can visit here.

You can also get up-to-date information on what disruptions are currently affecting Sheffield’s public transport network on the Travel South Yorkshire network here.

Information on Sheffield Council’s priority gritting routes and the location of grit bins can be found here.

Advice on how to stay well during the cold weather, and how to help people sleeping rough, is available through the council’s website here.