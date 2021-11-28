Sheffield snow: hour by hour forecast as weather warning remains in place
Sheffield woke up to more snow this morning, with the weather causing disruption on the roads.
A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice in South Yorkshire, and temperatures are going to be barely above freezing throughout the day.
And more snow and sleet if forecast for the city later on today (November 28).
Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield for the rest of today, according to the Met Office.
11am: 2C, cloudy
12pm: 3C, cloudy
1pm: 3C, cloudy
2pm: 2C, heavy snow
3pm: 2C, sleet shower
4pm: 2C, cloudy
5pm: 2C, cloudy
6pm: 2C, partly cloudy
7pm: 1C, cloudy
8pm: 1C, cloudy
9pm: 1C, cloudy
10pm: 1C, clear
11pm: 1C, clear
12am: 1C, cloudy
The Met Office has warned of “wintry showers causing icy stretches” and said there could be slips and falls on icy surfaces, icy patches on roads and delays to public transport services due to the weather.