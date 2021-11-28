Sheffield snow: hour by hour forecast as weather warning remains in place

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice in South Yorkshire, and temperatures are going to be barely above freezing throughout the day.

And more snow and sleet if forecast for the city later on today (November 28).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crookes Valley Park was covered in snow.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield for the rest of today, according to the Met Office.

11am: 2C, cloudy

12pm: 3C, cloudy

1pm: 3C, cloudy

2pm: 2C, heavy snow

3pm: 2C, sleet shower

4pm: 2C, cloudy

5pm: 2C, cloudy

6pm: 2C, partly cloudy

7pm: 1C, cloudy

8pm: 1C, cloudy

9pm: 1C, cloudy

10pm: 1C, clear

11pm: 1C, clear

12am: 1C, cloudy