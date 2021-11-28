Sheffield buses: routes cancelled because of snow and bad parking

Apologising for the inconvenience, a spokesperson for First outlined the disruptions taking place today (November 28).

Service 135 is unable to serve Upperthorpe or Foxhill due to badly parked cars and icy roads. The service will be operating on main roads only.

A 95 bus in Crookesmoor.

Service 57 is unable to serve Worral and upper Oughtbridge due to icy conditions, and the bus will operate on Middlewood Road to Oughtbridge and back to city only.

Service 86 is suspended due to police closure of Halifax road between Grenoside and Bracken Hill. The closure is in place because of trees blocking road. Meanwhile, the number 86 will terminate at Grenoside.

And the 272 will be suspended due to worsening icy conditions.

There are also a number of diversions in place on services across the city.

Buses with diversions are: 8, 8a, 9, 9a, 18, 20, 32, 32a, 52a, 57, 74, 74a, 83, 83b, 86, 95, 95a, 97, 98, 135, 135a.