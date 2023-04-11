It may be April – but forecasters have today warned Sheffield could see snow again overnight.

While most of the city is expected to be in the clear, The Met Office’s forecast at 2pm was predicting snow showers in the highest parts of the city, with Sheffield Council also putting its gritting teams out.

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead team have confirmed they are gritting tonight. They said in a statement: “There are some wintry showers in the forecast for higher ground tomorrow morning, so our gritting teams will be going out to treat all Sheffield priority gritting routes above 200m from midnight tonight.”

The Met Office’s forecasts were predicting snow in and around Hallam Head, which is along Redmires Road. The forecast is for light snow showers at 5am and 6am, when temperatures are expected to be around 2C. Other high ground areas, including Stocksbridge and Ringinglow, are forecast to see temperares town to 2C, but snow is not being forecast there.