Visiting restrictions eased at Sheffield hospitals, with two visitors allowed from Monday

Some of the restrictions on visiting at the Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Centre and Jessop Wing will be eased from Monday March 28 following new national NHS guidance and an ongoing review of the current COVID situation, as well as the need to balance this with the impact on patients from not being able to have visitors.

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse, at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are aware that we still have relatively high rates of infection in the community but also feel this has to be balanced with the importance of visiting for patients’ wellbeing.

Sheffield's Northern General Hospital. Picture Scott Merrylees

2The majority of people are now double vaccinated which we know reduces the risk of serious infection and so with this in mind we think it is appropriate to allow increased visiting. Everyone coming to our hospitals is also still required to wear a mask, and we have masks available at entrances if anyone forgets.

"We are sorry but unless someone has a valid mask exemption they will not be allowed to visit.

"We are also very aware that there will be exceptional circumstances whereby it is appropriate for flexibility in terms of visiting such as end of life and we will be sensitive to these circumstances whilst still trying to keep the risk of transmission as low as possible. We would ask relatives to speak with the ward staff to discuss the options in these cases.”

Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Weston Park Hospital

From Monday, patients will be able to have up to two visitors a day. Carers do not count as one of the two visitors and it will be at the wards discretion to allow flexibility if circumstances warrant it.

Visitors will have to make an appointment to visit and do not have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test although it is still recommended.

Visiting will be permitted between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week and there is no time limit on each visit.

Children under the age of 16 are not allowed to visit unless in exceptional circumstances.

Visitors must wash their hands on entry and exit to the hospital and ward.

Visitors must wear a mask and it is strongly recommended only those who are fully vaccinated should visit.

Visitors with symptoms of Covid/respiratory illness or diarrhoea and vomiting are not permitted to visit.

Patients will be asked not to stray from the bedspace of the person they are visiting unless absolutely necessary.

On Covid wards one visitor is allowed up to an hour a day, at the visitors own risk, and a surgical face mask must be worn at all times.

Visiting must be arranged with the nurse in charge of the ward.

Jessop Wing

On the Jessop Wing up to two people can be present during labour and birth.

A partner, one additional adult and your own children can visit on the antenatal and postnatal wards.

Mums can be accompanied by one person to scan appointments and antenatal appointments.

All women and visitors must wear a mask and wash hands on entry to Jessop Wing.