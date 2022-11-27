The forecast comes after reports that as temperatures could plummet over the next few days and heavy snow and ice could follow on the same scale as the 2018 Beast from the East storm which saw schools and roads closed as the country lay under a blanket of heavy snow. Freezing cold air from Siberia wreaked havoc across the country at that time.

Fears of a similar storm were raised when Jim Dale, a meteorologist for British Weather Services, reportedly said the Beast from the East could be “opening its eyes once again”.

But according to the Met Office forecast for the Steel City, it will be a fine, dry but breezy day today, with strong winds likely across the Pennines. Overnight it could turn chilly with a slight frost possible as temperatures drop.

Rumours of a Beast from the East snowstorm heading our way had been circulating but the Met Office forecast for Sheffield has allayed those fears

Tomorrow, mist and fog patches will be slow to clear but then it will be a mainly dry day with long sunny spells and light winds.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, there will be frequent low cloud, mist and fog, especially overnight, but persisting through the day in places. Otherwise it will be mainly dry, but feeling cool with patchy frosts possible. There could be some showers on Thursday.

