What help is on hand in Sheffield as temperatures plummet to freezing?

Snow is forecast for Sheffield this weekend as freezing temperatures hit the city and for many people just keeping warm is a struggle in cash-strapped times.

Immediate help includes Sheffield City Council working with the voluntary and community sector to provide a network of 300 Welcome Places. These are community centres, libraries, churches and other venues where people can go to get warm and receive a friendly welcome, including activity sessions.

An interactive map is online here: https://www.vas.org.uk/sheffield-living-crisis-map-of-support/

The city council runs a Community Support Helpline, which is available to give help in crisis situations, including for people who have no food or energy in their homes. The number is 0114 273 4567.

Many people in Sheffield will be worried about how to cope with their winter fuel bills as snow is predicted again. Picture: stock.adobe.com

There are also links on the council website to potential sources of help with the cost of living crisis. This shows how to apply for benefits and support and how to access Sheffield’s Household Support Fund, a non-repayable grant to help with food and energy costs.

The council’s South Sheffield Local Area Committee has run a pilot scheme, setting up eight support and advice sessions, which the council is looking to rolling out citywide, reaching out to those who might most need help.

A report to last month’s full council meeting said: “In one case a pensioner over the course of four appointments was able to claim over £24,000 in additional income that he was entitled to.”

Overall, the pilot scheme was estimated to have brought in additional income of £171,905 to the area.

Unlike neighbouring authorities such as Rotherham and Barnsley, Sheffield City Council ruled out giving specific help to pensioners who had lost their winter heating allowance under government rule changes, citing its £34m budget shortfall.