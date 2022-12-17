Met Office issues amber warning of ice for Sheffield as rain, sleet and snow are forecast

Sheffield could be hit by travel disruption and power cuts, after the Met Office issue an amber warning of ice for the region.

The Amber warning for Sheffield and South Yorkshire is accompanied by a number of yellow National Severe Weather Warnings, highlighting a mix of wintry hazards, including snow, sleet, ice and rain.

Northern England is the focus for the Met Office’s Amber ice warning, with a prolonged period of freezing rain possible tomorrow (Sunday, December 18).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There’s a good chance of some travel disruption, as well as power cuts and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

Icicles hang off the windowsill of a property on West Street in Sheffield city centre

The warnings have been issued ahead of a marked change in weather type for much of the UK, with milder, wet and windy weather moving in from the south on Sunday and into Monday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “While the northerly airflow and cold conditions that have dominated our weather in recent days are coming to a close, there’s a potent mix of wintery hazards on Sunday which has resulted in several warnings being issued.

“As this milder air from the south moves north, there’s a continued chance of snow, even to low levels, in the north of the UK. Freezing rain, which is a relatively rare phenomenon in the UK, is likely to impact areas near the Pennines and could result in some power interruptions and travel disruptions.

“Within the Amber warning area, freezing rain could lead to the build up of 2-3mm of ice on untreated surfaces, which is likely to cause treacherous travel conditions and road closures.”

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert is also in force by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covering all of England and is currently in place until midnight on Sunday, December 18.

The Met Office’s forecast for Sheffield states: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow will move away northwards. Dry and largely clear conditions will follow, allowing a moderate frost to develop. Minimum temperature -4°C.”

