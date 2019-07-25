Sheffield prepares for hottest day ever with temperatures set to reach 36C
Temperatures in Sheffield are set to reach an incredible 36C today as this week’s heatwave continues.
If the temperatures top 34.3C it will officially be the city’s hottest day on record.
The current forecast predicts the mercury will hit 36C (96.8F) later today, smashing the record set back in August 1990.
The all-time UK heat record of 38.5C – set in Kent in 2003 – also looks set to fall.
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast from the Met Office for Sheffield for today:
9am: Sunny, 23C
10am: Sunny, 26C
11am: Sunny, 29C
12pm: Sunny, 31C
1pm: Sunny, 33C
2pm: Sunny, 35C
3pm: Sunny spells, 36C
4pm: Sunny spells, 35C
5pm: Sunny spells, 34C
6pm: Sunny, 34C
7pm: Sunny spells, 33C
8pm: Sunny spells, 31C
9pm: Dry, 29C
10pm: Overcast, 28C
11pm: Overcast, 27C