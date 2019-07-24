This is how hot it will be in Sheffield tomorrow as city prepares for hottest ever day
Sheffield looks almost certain to see its hottest day on record tomorrow.
By Ben Green
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 11:22
The current record stands at 34.3C – set in August 1990 – and the latest forecast predicts the mercury will hit at least 35C in Sheffield tomorrow.
Forecasters say there is also a 60 per cent chance the all-time UK record of 38.5C being smashed tomorrow as the unprecedented heatwave continues.
The extreme heat could trigger some more thunderstorms and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for tomorrow evening.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It comes after spectacular thunderstorms lit up the city in the early hours of this morning.