The organisation has a yellow warning of snow and ice across a large chunk of northern England and Scotland, with its lower tip appearing to touch the north western edges of Sheffield.

It warns of wintry showers, with snowfall mainly on hills, and icy surfaces, perhaps making for difficult travel conditions tonight.

It warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...