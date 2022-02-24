Sheffield snow: Sheffield on edge of Met Office Snow warning for Friday
Sheffield is one the edge of a Met Office weather warning for snow and ice on Friday.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 10:13 pm
The organisation has a yellow warning of snow and ice across a large chunk of northern England and Scotland, with its lower tip appearing to touch the north western edges of Sheffield.
It warns of wintry showers, with snowfall mainly on hills, and icy surfaces, perhaps making for difficult travel conditions tonight.
It warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries