Sheffield Heatwave: This is when temperatures will soar in city - day-by-day forecast
Sheffield has enjoyed some fine summer weather this week and things look set to get even better.
The bad news is the weather is going to take a turn for the worse before it gets better.
Today will see plenty of sunny spells and temperatures will reach a pleasant 21C.
However, tomorrow and Saturday will be unsettled with the risk of heavy downpours and thunderstorms but from Sunday things will start to improve once again.
Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs of 23C but it is as we get into next week that temperatures will really start to soar across Sheffield.
Monday will see plenty more sunshine with temperatures reaching a very warm 26C.
Tuesday will see more of the same but anything it will be even hotter with temperatures reaching a balmy 28C.
This hot weather is set to continue through most of next week and Sheffield will enjoy another very warm and sunny day on Wednesday and temperatures remaining in the mid to high 20s until Thursday at least.
By next Friday things may have cooled a little but it will still feel pleasantly warm.