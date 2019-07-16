This is when Sheffield is set to swelter as Caribbean air sweeps across the UK
Humid air from the Caribbean is set to sweep across the UK in the coming days, sending temperatures soaring.
This week is expected to be largely dry and settled with temperatures reaching 24C in Sheffield.
Friday and Saturday will see more unsettled weather bringing showers and longer spells of rain and cooler temperatures.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The good news is things are srt to warm up again for much of the country during the course of next week.
Low pressure systems are set to move to the north west of the British Isles and with high pressure sitting to the east of the UK very humid air from the Caribbean is likely to be pulled our way.
The latest long range forecast suggests that into the middle and end of next week it could become very warm and humid across much of the country with temperatures into the high 20s.