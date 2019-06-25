Sheffield heatwave: This is when city will have hottest day of the year - day-by-day forecast
June has been much of a washout for Sheffield so far with heavy rain and disappointing temperatures, but that is all set to change later this week.
Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of today and temperatures will struggle to get above a chilly 16C.
Tomorrow the weather will really start to pick up and it will start to feel a lot more like summer at last, with temperatures rocketing as we go into the weekend.
Here is the latest day-by-day forecast for Sheffield for the next seven days:
Wednesday
Dry with sunny spells and highs of 18C
Thursday
Dry and sunny with highs of 22C
Friday
Sunny spells and highs of 22C
Saturday
Hot and sunny with highs of up to 30C
Sunday
Very warms and sunny with high of 23C
Monday
Warm with sunny spells and highs of 20C
Tuesday
Sunny intervals and highs of 19C