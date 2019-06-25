Sheffield heatwave: This is when city will have hottest day of the year - day-by-day forecast

June has been much of a washout for Sheffield so far with heavy rain and disappointing temperatures, but that is all set to change later this week.

By Ben Green
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 09:44

Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of today and temperatures will struggle to get above a chilly 16C.

Tomorrow the weather will really start to pick up and it will start to feel a lot more like summer at last, with temperatures rocketing as we go into the weekend.

Here is the latest day-by-day forecast for Sheffield for the next seven days:

Wednesday

Dry with sunny spells and highs of 18C

Thursday

Dry and sunny with highs of 22C

Friday

Sunny spells and highs of 22C

Saturday

Temperatures will soar later this week

Hot and sunny with highs of up to 30C

Sunday

Very warms and sunny with high of 23C

Monday

Warm with sunny spells and highs of 20C

Tuesday

Sunny intervals and highs of 19C