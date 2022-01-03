The ‘essential’ work begins tomorrow, January 4, and will see upgrades at Romiley station to allow more services.

As well as platforms 1 and 2 being increased, the railway bridge over Stockport Road will be strengthened – and the work will lead to widespread disruption across the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train services between Sheffield and Manchester Picadilly face disruption in January as work gets underway at Romiley station in Stockport.

Trains between Sheffield and New Mills Canal will be cancelled on Saturday, January 8 and all services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly will be suspended on Sunday, January 16 and Sunday, January 23 while upgrade work on the Hope Valley line is completed.

Rail replacement buses will be provided for these services.

Stockport Road will also be closed on the affected weekends.