Trains between Sheffield and Manchester to be cancelled this month as upgrade work begins in Stockport

A number of train services from Sheffield are set to be cancelled this January as work gets underway at a station in Stockport.

By Brogan Maguire
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:14 pm

The ‘essential’ work begins tomorrow, January 4, and will see upgrades at Romiley station to allow more services.

As well as platforms 1 and 2 being increased, the railway bridge over Stockport Road will be strengthened – and the work will lead to widespread disruption across the month.

Sheffield bus strike: No Stagecoach services in city today as action escalates

Trains between Sheffield and New Mills Canal will be cancelled on Saturday, January 8 and all services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly will be suspended on Sunday, January 16 and Sunday, January 23 while upgrade work on the Hope Valley line is completed.

Rail replacement buses will be provided for these services.

Stockport Road will also be closed on the affected weekends.

Anyone travelling on the affected dates is advised to plan their journey in advance using the National Rail website.

