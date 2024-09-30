Sheffield weather: Gloomy end to September as Met Office issues yellow warning for rain
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Sheffield today (September 30), until 3am tomorrow (October 1).
It warns that there is a “small chance” that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption, including power outages, and spray and flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The warning includes the East Midlands, parts of the East of England, and Yorkshire & Humber.
The warning reads: “There is significant uncertainty in the amount of rainfall and location of the largest totals, but 20-40 mm of rain could fall quite widely with a chance that a few places could see 60-80 mm. Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the rain.”
As of the time of writing, there are no flood warnings for Sheffield. Check for latest updates at: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.
