Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield has been told to brace for heavy rain today until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Sheffield today (September 30), until 3am tomorrow (October 1).

It warns that there is a “small chance” that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption, including power outages, and spray and flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning includes the East Midlands, parts of the East of England, and Yorkshire & Humber.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for Yorkshire & the Humber, the East Midlands, and parts of the East of England. | Met Office

The warning reads: “There is significant uncertainty in the amount of rainfall and location of the largest totals, but 20-40 mm of rain could fall quite widely with a chance that a few places could see 60-80 mm. Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the rain.”

As of the time of writing, there are no flood warnings for Sheffield. Check for latest updates at: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.

For more information about keeping safe during heavy rain, please click here.