Sheffield weather: Gloomy end to September as Met Office issues yellow warning for rain

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield has been told to brace for heavy rain today until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Sheffield today (September 30), until 3am tomorrow (October 1).

It warns that there is a “small chance” that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption, including power outages, and spray and flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning includes the East Midlands, parts of the East of England, and Yorkshire & Humber.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for Yorkshire & the Humber, the East Midlands, and parts of the East of England.A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for Yorkshire & the Humber, the East Midlands, and parts of the East of England.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for Yorkshire & the Humber, the East Midlands, and parts of the East of England. | Met Office

The warning reads: “There is significant uncertainty in the amount of rainfall and location of the largest totals, but 20-40 mm of rain could fall quite widely with a chance that a few places could see 60-80 mm. Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the rain.”

As of the time of writing, there are no flood warnings for Sheffield. Check for latest updates at: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.

For more information about keeping safe during heavy rain, please click here.

Related topics:SheffieldMet OfficeEast of EnglandEast MidlandsYorkshireFloodingDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.