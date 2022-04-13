Sheffield Easter bank holiday weather: Mini-heatwave to hit city as temperatures expected to reach 20C

According to the Met Office, a warm southerly breeze passing across the UK will bring milder temperatures than recent weeks, but also showery and occasionally windy weather.

Showers will be heaviest in the west with the chance of some thundery bursts, while rain will be more persistent in the north, where temperatures will also remain somewhat lower.

Where the southeast in particular sees longer spells of sun, and temperatures may climb to 20C in places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things look set to heat up again in Sheffield this Easter weekend as the Met Office predicts sunny weather for the city until Monday

Sheffield will have a dry day almost everywhere on Thursday, with some areas starting cloudy and possibly misty then cloud clearing to certain western coasts, allowing many to enjoy spells of warm sunshine, with a high temperature of 17C.

On Good Friday through Sunday, the city will see plenty of fine, dry and warm weather but there will be some patchy rain or showers in places as temperatures expected to reach between 18C and 20C.

And on Bank Holiday Monday, sunny intervals are likely with a maximum temperature of 15C.

Dan Rudman, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “It’s bit of a mixed picture as far as weather is concerned over the long Easter weekend, although feeling warm in places, at least early in the weekend.

“A low pressure system to the north west of the UK will bring unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds likely and rain in the north west.”