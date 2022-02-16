Northern Powergridreported at least 160 homes in Greenhill currently without electricity earlier today, as well as at least 20 properties in a hamlet on the outskirts of Loxley.

It comes as Sheffield and South Yorkshire is being battered by winds of up to 50mph brought on by Storm Dudley.

