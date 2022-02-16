Storm Dudley: Power cuts reported for at least 180 properties in Sheffield brought on by high winds
At least 180 properties in Sheffield have been hit by power outages brought on by Storm Dudley today.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:10 pm
Northern Powergridreported at least 160 homes in Greenhill currently without electricity earlier today, as well as at least 20 properties in a hamlet on the outskirts of Loxley.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast as Storm Dudley brings severe gales, he...
It comes as Sheffield and South Yorkshire is being battered by winds of up to 50mph brought on by Storm Dudley.
A yellow weather is also in place for Friday due to Storm Eunice.