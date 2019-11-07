Organisers reveal stance on Meadowhall Christmas Live after flooding in Sheffield

Meadowhall

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Meadowhall later to see some of their favourite stars perform.

Ella Henderson, Fleur East and Jonas Blue are all set to perform tonight as Meadowhall officially kick off the festive season.

Sheffield has been battered by flooding and torrential downpours this morning with an amber ‘danger to life warning’ issued.

A number of roads across the city have been closed due to flooding and the rain is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

Water levels at the River Don are rising and fans have raised concern as to whether the event will be going ahead.

Replying to users on Twitter, Meadowhall has stressed that the concert is still planned to proceed at 5.30pm.

However, they stressed that they would be continuing to monitor weather reports and urged fans to keep following their social media channels for updates.

A spokesperson said: “The rain won't dampen our spirits and we can't wait for the show to begin. Wrap up warm and bring your coats! No brolly's are permitted but ponchos are available from @YorkshireAirAmb on the night.