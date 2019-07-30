Met Office warning for rain issued for Sheffield
Torrential rain is expected to lash Sheffield tomorrow bringing the risk of flooding, according to forecasters.
The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for rain for Wednesday, covering a large swathe of northern England.
A Yellow Warning for thunderstorms is already in place for today.
Tomorrow’s rain warning states: “Rain will be persistent and heavy in places across parts of central, northern and eastern England and northeast Wales at first on Wednesday.
“During the day rain may turn more showery in places but with a higher chance of thunderstorms by afternoon.
“Some parts of northern England could see as much as 40-60 mm of rain through Wednesday, while thunderstorms could produce as much as 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours.
“However, some places will miss the heaviest rainfall.”
The warning adds that bus and rail services could be delayed or cancelled and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.