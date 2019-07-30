WEATHER WARNING: Sheffield put on alert for two days of thunderstorms, flash flooding and hail
The Met Office has issued two Yellow Warnings for thunderstorms for Sheffield for today and tomorrow.
According to forecasters the worst of the storms could lead to flash flooding and lightning strikes could cause damage.
Today’s weather wanring states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread north-east across England and Wales, whilst also increasing in frequency during the day.
“In a few places there is the potential for 20-30 mm of rain to fall in an hour and 30 to 50 mm of rain to fall in 3 hours. Hail is also possible, mainly over Northern England.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Tomorrow’s warning reads: “Thunderstorms and outbreaks of heavy rain already affecting some southern and western parts of the warning area during the early hours of Wednesday then become more widespread through Wednesday daytime.
“In a few places these thunderstorms could produce 30 mm of rainfall in an hour and 40 to 50 mm in a few hours. Some parts of the warning area will miss the heaviest rainfall.”