Met Office issues Sheffield with thunderstorm and heavy rain weather warning

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST

Parts of Sheffield have been issued with a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms, following a long period of sunshine.

Areas to the west of the city are affected by the warning, which is set to come into force at midnight and will remain in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 14, 2025).

It has been issued by the Met Office, which says the “heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption.”

Areas to the west of the city are affected by the yellow warning, which is set to come into force at midnight and will remain in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 14, 2025). | Adobe/NW/Met Office

Their warning states: “After this first batch of rain moves north, further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in its wake.

“Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain.

“However, 10-20 mm of rain is likely to fall in some places in an hour or less, with potential for 30-50 mm to accumulate in a few hours. Event rainfall could reach 60-80 mm in some locations.

“Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”

The forecaster has also issued guidance on what to do if a thunderstorm hits while you are outside.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

“Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Their Sheffield forecast says areas of thundery rain and showers will cross most parts from the south overnight, “with risk of torrential downpours and hail.”

It may be drier again later in the night. with minimum temperatures of 14°C.

The Met Office forecast for tomorrow, when the warning will be in place, states: “A generally cloudier day is due for Saturday with the best of any brightness across eastern parts.

“Increasing risk through the day of thundery showers breaking out. Feeling muggy. Maximum temperature 25°C.”

Moving into the forecast for Sunday (June 15, 2025) through to Monday, the weather is expected to turn fresher for Sunday and Monday with westerly winds and mostly dry weather with some bright or sunny spells.

There will be a chance of cloud and some light rain later on Tuesday.

