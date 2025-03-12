Temperatures are set to plummet in Sheffield once more, as the Met Office issues a yellow warning of ice for the region - with possible showers of hail and sleet forecast.

The Met Office, the United Kingdom's national weather and climate service, has issued a yellow warning of ice for Sheffield, along with a number of locations in the north of England.

The yellow ice warning is set to come into force at 3am tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 13, 2025), and will remain in place until 9am later that same day.

The yellow ice warning is set to come into force at 3am tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 13, 2025), and will remain in place until 9am on the same day. | National World/Met Office

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers will continue at times through Wednesday and Wednesday night, these falling as sleet or hail at times, and perhaps temporarily as snow over hills.

“Clear spells in between will allow temperatures to fall close to zero, with some untreated surfaces turning icy later tonight and at first on Thursday, especially over the Pennines and Peak District.”

The service’s Sheffield forecast in the hours leading up to the time period covered by the warning states that today (Wednesday, March 12, 2025) they will be unny spells with blustery showers.

Showers may be heavy at times with a risk of hail, and snow on hills. Feeling cold, especially in the northerly breeze, with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

Moving to tonight there will be variable cloud with showers gradually becoming confined to the coast through the evening, remaining breezy. Isolated icy patches developing inland. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

The plummeting temperatures follow a week of sunshine and unseasonably mild weather conditions.