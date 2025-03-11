Egg Run is one of our popular spring events that brings our supporters together

As the days get longer and the weather becomes brighter, it’s clear that spring is on our doorstep.

It’s a season of renewal and hope; a time when nature itself seems to breathe new life into the world. As the blossoms begin to bloom, there’s a palpable sense of possibility in the air. Over the next few months, The Children's Hospital Charity is harnessing this vibrant energy with exciting fundraising opportunities to lift spirits, foster community, and, most importantly, transform lives at Sheffield Children’s.

As you feel the sun's warmth on your face and witness the world around you awakening, consider the life-changing impact you can have by participating in these spring events. Each one offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a cause that touches the heart and soul of our community.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events this season is the Sheffield Half Marathon, which is next week. It’s a day filled with determination, camaraderie, and purpose. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, this event is for everyone. Imagine the joy of crossing the finish line, knowing that every step you take is a step towards transforming a child's life.

Egg Run is perfect for families to enjoy on Easter Sunday

If an active running challenge isn’t for you, why not join us on Western Bank on Easter Sunday for our annual Egg Run? It takes place every Easter and is organised by our dedicated supporter Michael Peat and his family, and is supported by our charity patron, James Toseland.

It will take place between 10am-2pm and will see a cavalcade of motorcyclists riding from Europa Way to Weston Park. Following that, there will be stalls, refreshments and an opportunity to celebrate Easter Sunday with the motorcyclists and our charity in the park. Perfect for individuals, friends and families alike.

Last year, the event raised over £10,000, bringing the total raised from Egg Run since it started to over £100,000. In 2024, the money raised was used to fund specialist equipment for the neurosurgery team at Sheffield Children’s. Named the 30-degree Minop endoscope, this amazing piece of kit allows surgeons to insert a camera into the brain and ‘look around the corner’ during surgery. It helps them perform the surgery with greater accuracy and precision, and helps children and young people get the best possible care when they need it.

This year, the money raised will go towards four brand new baby bottle warmers. These warmers heat breast milk and formula milk without the use of water, reducing the risk of water-borne pathogens entering the breast or formula milk during the heating process. This method is much safer than tepid water warming.

It’s something that the charity is very proud to be funding and if you come down and support us on the day, you’ll be helping Sheffield Children’s to continue caring for babies and younger children in the safest possible way.

Our final event I’d like to mention is our Snowdon by Sunset trek. On Saturday 17 May, a group of our amazing Team Theo fundraisers will be taking on Yr Wyddfa (Mount Snowdon) for a magical adventure.

It’s an 11-mile challenge beginning at Pen-y-Pass, between the Glyderau and Yr Wyddfa mountain range, and will see our trekkers head to the top of Snowdon for stunning views of Snowdonia at sunset.

Of course, this isn’t for the faint-hearted – we do ask that to take part you are reasonably fit and have time to plan in some longer walks with your backpack on beforehand. However, if you want a fundraiser that’s a real challenge and something that will really rally your friends and family to get behind you and sponsor your efforts, then this is the one for you.

Spring is a time for new beginnings, and there’s no better way to embrace this spirit than by supporting The Children's Hospital Charity – every little bit of fundraising, no matter how big or small, makes a real difference.

Together, we can create a ripple of positive change that touches the lives of children and families in our community. Join us in making this spring a season of life-changing impact and unforgettable memories.